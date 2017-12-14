Global Cloud BPO Market Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2025 - Intelligent Automation is Expected to Drive Down Costs

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud BPO market is expected to grow US$ 94,522.7 million by 2025 from US$ 31,580.0 million in 2016.



The Cloud BPO offers various types of services for different sectors such as human resource, e-commerce, finance and accounting, customer care, sales & marketing and others.



High adoption of cloud computing in different regions is providing significant opportunities for the providers of cloud BPO services to increase the market share in the regions. By the end of 2016, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high quality service by adopting cloud based technology. In coming years, the cloud adoption is further expected to lighten up the business process outsourcing services by cost effectiveness and automated processes.



Also, the customers in today's highly competitive environment are well aware about their burgeoning power and value as they have encountered with the digital economy and attained access to various services worldwide. This has further raised their expectations with respect to cloud based services as organizations have become more aware about the benefits of cloud based BPO services. The cloud as a core platform has been already been leveraged by the clients as a novel external as well as internal initiative, which has subsequently increased the competition among the BPO service providers, further motivating them to adopt improvised technologies such as cloud based technologies to serve their customers/clients in a better way



Rising concerns regarding data security as a restraining factor in the market such as security concerns regarding data breach, ransomware, malware injection and DoS (Denial of Service).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Report Guidance



3 Key Takeaways



4 Cloud BPO Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Global Cloud BPO Market-By Services

4.3.2 Global Cloud BPO Market-By Vertical

4.3.3 Global Cloud BPO Market-By Geography

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.4.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.4.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.4.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.4.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.4.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.5 Cloud BPO Ecosystem Analysis



5 Global Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Reduction in operational cost & agility offered by the Cloud BPO

5.1.2 Compulsion for enhancement of customer service

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rising concerns regarding data security

5.2.2 Lack of cloud infrastructure in third world countries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Trend of cloud computing

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising demand for robotic process automation

5.4.2 Intelligent automation is expected to drive down costs

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Cloud BPO Market-Global

6.1 Global Cloud BPO Market Overview

6.2 Global Cloud BPO Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Cloud BPO Market Analysis-By Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Human Resource

7.3 E-Commerce

7.4 Finance and Accounting

7.5 Customer Care

7.6 Sales & Marketing

7.7 Others



8 Global Cloud BPO Market Analysis-By Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Telecom & IT

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Manufacturing

8.7 Food and Beverage

8.8 Power & Energy

8.9 Consumer Electronics

8.10 Others



9 Global Cloud BPO Market-Geographical Analysis



10 Industry Landscape



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Global Cloud BPO Market-Key Company Profiles



ADP LLC

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

CA Inc.

Capgemini SE

DXC Technology Company

Firstsource Solutions Ltd.

Genpact Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HPE

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sungard

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fvdxfz/global_cloud_bpo?w=5



