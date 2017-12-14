PipeHawk Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 14
14 December 2017
PipeHawk Plc
("PipeHawk' or the "Company')
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
Following the AGM, the Company made various presentations on the activities of the Group which will be available on the Company website (www.pipehawk.com) shortly.
