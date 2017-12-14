PipeHawk Plc - Result of AGM

sprite-preloader
London, December 14

14 December 2017

PipeHawk Plc

("PipeHawk' or the "Company')

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company, held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Following the AGM, the Company made various presentations on the activities of the Group which will be available on the Company website (www.pipehawk.com) shortly.

Enquiries:

PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

Notes to Editors

For furtherinformation on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit:www.pipehawk.com


© 2017 PR Newswire