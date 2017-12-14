Chubb announces the appointment of Brian Church as Head of International Property

LONDON, Dec. 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Brian Church as Executive Vice President and Head of International Property for Chubb's Overseas General business, effective 1 January 2018. In this role, Brian will have responsibility for all of Chubb's retail commercial property insurance business throughout Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Formerly Executive Vice President and Head of Major Accounts Property for Chubb in the United States, Brian will relocate from New York to London and report to David Furby, Division President, Commercial Property & Casualty, Chubb Overseas General. Brian succeeds Jarrod Hill, who in a separate announcement was appointed Country President of Australia and New Zealand.

Brian has more than 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Since joining the company in 2005 as a property underwriter, Brian has held various underwriting and management roles working extensively across domestic and multinational property business in the US. He assumed his current responsibilities as Head of Major Accounts Property in 2012.

Prior to joining Chubb, Brian worked as an underwriter at Zurich and AIG.

David Furby, Division President, Commercial Property & Casualty, Chubb Overseas General, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Brian to this key leadership role in our international business. He brings extensive experience and property expertise, which will prove invaluable in the future development of our business internationally."

