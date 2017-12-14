UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59





Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8744 GG00BXDZMK63 31st October 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited October 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2017 month end at 87.44 pence per share.

The reduction in the NAV was primarily driven by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, although approximately one-third of this was offset by the gain on the underlying investments.

Meanwhile, the assets comprising the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's factsheet that is due to be published shortly.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302



Date: 14 December 2017