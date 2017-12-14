sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2017 | 17:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 14

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59


Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8744GG00BXDZMK6331st October 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited October 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2017 month end at 87.44 pence per share.

The reduction in the NAV was primarily driven by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, although approximately one-third of this was offset by the gain on the underlying investments.

Meanwhile, the assets comprising the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's factsheet that is due to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 14 December 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire