Upstream Works Software Receives 2017 Channel Program Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY

Upstream WorksHonoured for Innovative Programs and Strong Channel Relationships

Upstream Works Software announced today thatTMChas named Upstream Works as a winnerofthe 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONYChannel Program Excellence Award,presented byINTERNET TELEPHONYmagazine.

"We're pleased to be recognised for the quality and breadth of our partner program across the globe," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO, Upstream Works. "We aim to make it easy for our valued partners to work with us, providing innovative omnichannel agent desktop solutions, support, training and tools they need to successfully develop new opportunities and markets."

Upstream Works provides its innovative omnichannel solutions exclusively through its partner ecosystem. Partner enablement and support is therefore a top priority and focus for the company. The program embraces the highest standards of excellence from product design to implementation and support.

"On behalf of TMC and the editors ofINTERNET TELEPHONYmagazine, we are honored to recognize Upstream Works as a winner ofthe INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel ProgramExcellence Award for its distinguished program," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Upstream Works in the future."

About Upstream Works

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software with a Single Agent Desktop and management simplicity that seamlessly integrates all channels, interactions and applications for increased customer engagement and agent success. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiencies and transforming the customer experience. See UWF in action:http://www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works and Upstream Works for Finesse are trademarks of Upstream Works Software Ltd.

