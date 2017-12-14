Global Automotive Connectors Market Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2023 by Application, System Type, Connection Type, Vehicle Type & Region

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the Global Automotive Connectors Market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the period of 2017-2023. The study on Automotive Connectors Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on Automotive Connectors Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Automotive Connectors Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Companies Profiled



Yazaki Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Delphi Automotive

Molex Incorporated

JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automotive Connectors Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Connectors Market



4. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Application 2017 - 2023

4.1 Engine Control and Cooling System

4.2 Fuel and Emission Control

4.3 Body Control and Interiors

4.4 Safety and Security

4.5 Infotainment

4.6 Others



5. Global Automotive Connectors Market by System Type 2017 - 2023

5.1 Sealed Connector System

5.2 Unsealed Connector System



6. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Connection Type 2017 - 2023

6.1 Wire to Board Connection

6.2 Wire to Wire Connection

6.3 Board to Board Connection



7. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Vehicle Type 2017 - 2023

7.1 Commercial Vehicle

7.2 Electric Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Car



8. Global Automotive Connectors Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



9. Companies Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkgtww/global_automotive?w=5



