Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT) announced the launch of iSee a comprehensive technology platform that enables rapid analysis and better management of medical images in clinical trials. iSee strengthens the imaging clinical research organization (iCRO) offering by helping biopharmaceutical companies reduce project start-up time and improve user workflows. The scalable and configurable iSee platform ensures high quality, accurate and predictive data for successful imaging endpoints.

This first release of iSee includes all the image analysis features and the proprietary algorithms library integrated into its predecessor, Lesion Management Solution (LMS), Median Technologies' legacy, groundbreaking imaging software platform. iSee will integrate additional features to surpass the demands of drug development in the twenty-first century by helping to meet the rising challenges of medical image management, with specific emphasis on multimodal medical image fusion requiring cutting-edge image viewers and specialized criteria to evaluate disease response.

"With the release of iSee, we continue our commitment to providing the best imaging support to our biopharmaceutical customers in conducting their clinical trials. Helping our clients achieve their goals is a core value at Median Technologies. We strive to meet their expectations through innovation, imaging expertise, superior services and quality solutions," highlights Jeanne Hecht, COO of Median Technologies. "Through the launch of iSee, we remain committed to delivering innovative technologies to the biopharmaceutical industry supporting them in their quest to bring new therapies to the market for patients who need them," Hecht adds.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and has been awarded the "Listed Company" prize, 2017 Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50 program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

