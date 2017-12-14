SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Tarku Resources Ltd (TSX VENTURE: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to purchase two (2) claims adjacent to the Company's wholly owned projects, Apollo and Admiral projects. In exchange for the two claims, the Company will pay $1,200 cash and issue 25,000 common shares to Eric Raymond (an arms-length vendor), in return for a 100% interest in the 2 claims. The transaction has not closed and is subject to exchange approval.

The claim adjacent Tarkus's Apollo project hosts the Riviere Waswanipi showing (2.36 g/t Au over 1.0m, drill hole DDH-428-6, GM 51193, 1992) and the second claim (adjacent to the Admiral project) includes the Lac Olga Ouest gold showing (5.9 g/t Au, grab sample, GM 49140, 1989). This acquisition reinforces the Company's land position in the target area, from which samples of till and humus collected in an earlier program are currently being analyzed (see TKU press release December 5, 2017).

About Tarku Resources Ltd (TSX VENTURE: TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on generating sustainable projects for precious- and base-metals by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability. Tarku holds a 100% interest in all of its projects. Project generation is the foundation of mining development, and Tarku's vision is to generate exploration projects with excellent potential for partners or buyers to build into mining properties. The Company is founded on an experienced management team with a successful track-record. The goal of Tarku is to provide success for its shareholders through the implementation of strategic property acquisition, innovative exploration techniques and exploration of fertile ground. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby land packages are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Company's properties.

Benoit Lafrance, P.Geo., PhD, exploration manager and director of Tarku, is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

For more information please visit the Company's web site.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tarku's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tarku from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Contacts:

Tarku Resources Ltd.

Sylvain Laberge

CEO

+1 (514) 702-9841

info@tarkuresources.com



Tarku Resources Ltd.

Julien Davy

President

+1 (514) 618-7287

info@tarkuresources.com



