Jackpotjoy Completes £388.5m Senior Secured Term and Revolving Credit Facility

LONDON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, is pleased to announce that it has formally completed its c.£388.5 million Senior Secured Term and Revolving Credit Facility. Initially announced on 27 November 2017, the facilities comprise of a c.£375 million equivalent term loan and a £13.5 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds of the term facility have been used to repay existing first and second lien term loans.

Standard & Poor's has maintained its credit rating for the Company at B+, while Moody's has upgraded its rating to B1.

About Jackpotjoy plc

