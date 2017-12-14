Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI'): 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT') hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 March 2017 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 35,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made today, 14 December 2017, at a price of 1316.4874p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 92,999,137 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 1,379,155 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: David Holland, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries - 14 December 2017

END