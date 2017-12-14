eToro Announces Partnership with CoinDash

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

eToro, the global social trading and investment platform today announces a partnership with CoinDash, the platform for crypto portfolio management, to develop an array of blockchain-based social trading products.

The eToro team will assist CoinDash in the development and implementation of key features including:

Portfolio Tracking Tools - enabling the platform to appeal to both veteran and novice crypto investor audiences.

Token model - eToro will assist to co-develop the CoinDash platform token model in order to create one of the first real use cases for utility tokens in the Blockchain space.

Social Network Elements - developing an active, highly engaging social network for crypto-investors, based on eToro's strong trading and investment network.

As part of the partnership, eToro's Founder and CEO Yoni Assia has joined CoinDash's advisory board. Assia is a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in business and investment. He will advise CoinDash on a range of aspects of portfolio management product development as they expand their offerings and customer base. As a supporter of cryptocurrencies since the early days, he co-wrote the Colored Coins white paper with Vitalik Buterin in 2013.

Yoni Assia, CEO of eToro:

"Until this point, investors in cryptocurrencies have mostly been members of a niche community. The learning curve is steep and the market moves quickly. With thousands of new coins in the market, it can be difficult for mainstream investors to navigate this new space. The CoinDash team is enabling users to better analyze their investments in cryptocurrencies, and to learn from others."

"I've been honored to serve as a mentor to CoinDash and its team since its inception. As CoinDash continues to grow and evolve as a business, I look forward to guiding the team as they provide much-needed tools for cryptocurrency investors."

eToro is CoinDash's largest investor, incubating the platform in its offices in China and Israel. The intra-office setup enables both teams to extract value from proximity as they continue to co-develop the platform.

Alon Muroch, CEO of CoinDash:

"The eToro team has had great success in developing and scaling social trading platforms, and pioneering innovative new ideas like Copy Trading. We look forward to tapping the knowledge they have made available to us to ensure we can have the same great impact for our community. Nothing makes more sense to CoinDash then partnering up with the global leader in social trading, today marks an important milestone for what's to come in our product launch planned for Q1 2018 ".

About eToro

eToro is a global social trading and investment platform, with 7 million registered users in over 140 countries and thousands of new accounts opened each day. eToro enables every investor to see, follow and automatically copy the actions of other investors in real time. eToro's mission is to revolutionize the way people access the financial markets and make their trading experience more social, simple, enjoyable and transparent. For more information, visit us at http://www.eToro.com.

About CoinDash

CoinDash is a crypto based social trading platform, removing investment entry barriers by providing tools and services that make handling and tracking Crypto Assets easy and accessible for everyone. CoinDash will offer its products through a platform designed with the mainstream user in mind. For more information, visit CoinDash.io.