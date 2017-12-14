Jackpotjoy plc: Jackpotjoy Completion of Debt Facility

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, is pleased to announce that it has formally completed its c.£388.5 million Senior Secured Term and Revolving Credit Facility. Initially announced on 27 November 2017, the facilities comprise of a c.£375 million equivalent term loan and a £13.5 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds of the term facility have been used to repay existing first and second lien term loans.

Standard & Poor's has maintained its credit rating for the Company at B+, while Moody's has upgraded its rating to B1.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

