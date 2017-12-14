The Language Gallery Launches German and English Evening Programmes in Berlin

LONDON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Language Gallery (TLG) is expanding its evening programmes by launching three new courses at its school in Berlin.

A selection of General German, English for Work, and German for Work courses will start on Tuesday 16 January, running for eight weeks. The introduction of these courses is a response to the growing demand for opportunities to study the local language, adapted for Germany with a professional focus.

Tuncay Yilmaz, the Academic Director of TLG in Berlin and Hannover, said: "Berlin is a popular destination for international businesses and students coming from different countries. If they are looking to improve their knowledge of German they might have limited time to do so during the day, and with the evening classes we want to provide them with an alternative solution."

General German is designed for people who live and work in the country and need to improve their knowledge of the local language, whilst German for Work is well-suited to more practical skills. Both courses aim to help learners develop their ability to communicate in German, whether for leisure or work.

The English for Work programme offers a similar option for the many people living in Germany who use the English language every day at work.

With a school operating in Hannover since 2014, the German capital was the perfect location for TLG to double its presence in the country. The Berlin school officially opened in July, and its quick development has already allowed TLG to expand the initial portfolio of programmes, which includes English and German courses along with the University Pathway Programme. More TLG programmes will soon be brought to the German capital.

The January intake in Berlin marks the first time that the evening programmes will be delivered outside the UK, an initiative which is being developed into a global strategy for the language school.

A range of evening courses, including Spanish and English for Work, is currently available in TLG schools in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. More programmes are set to start in Toronto and Vancouver in 2018.

Simon Power, Managing Director of The Language Gallery, said: "All our courses are designed to adapt to the environment around us, responding to the local demands.

"This initiative has grown at a steady pace, with increasing numbers of students taking advantage of the learning opportunities we have created. We always aim to provide a quality service, based on the actual needs of the learners and the world they live in."

