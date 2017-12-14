Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 20 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 4,660 million and offers worth ISK 1,060 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 7 bids totaling ISK 1,020 million at a flat rate of 4.20% - 4.36%. All bids were rejected.



The 6-month series attracted 12 bids totaling ISK 3,620 million in total at a flat rate of 4.20% - 4.35%. Bids amounting to ISK 1,060 million at 4.32% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted 1 bid totaling ISK 20 million in total at a flat rate of 4.40%. The bid was rejected.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 20 December.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108