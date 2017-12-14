Global Digital Map Market Drivers, Challenges & Trends 2017-2021 with Alibaba, Apple, Google, HERE, Micello & NavInfo Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global digital map market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Digital Map Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is availability of location-based services. The global market for LBS is actively growing based on digital maps. LBS are designed to supply users of GPS and Internet-enabled mobile devices with timely and location-specific information. GPS allows digital maps to provide access to product or service information, price comparisons, product alternatives, reviews, and direct purchase options.



According to the report, one driver in the market is adoption of intelligent PDAs. A PDA is a software agent that can perform tasks or services for any individual. These tasks or services are based on user input, location awareness, and the ability to access information from a variety of online sources such as news, weather or traffic conditions, user schedules, and retail prices. Sometimes, these devices are referred to as virtual assistants that are accessed by the consumers for personal use. These devices help the user while driving, and also help physically disabled users to access the latest technology through voice services. Cortana, Siri, Amazon echo, Google Now, and Facebook M are examples of PDAs.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security and privacy of mobile apps. There is a pressing need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps. In the software applications, developers often overlook necessary standards and guidelines to attain security and fail to maintain the standards in different versions or device platforms. Creating a security and privacy discipline with robust integration in an app's life cycle pays long-term dividends to a company and the users of its apps. Privacy and security are essential for maintaining the integrity of the user's data in a digital map.



