Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 14
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2017) of £58.54m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2017) of £45.82m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/12/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|257.75p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|254.09p
|Ordinary share price
|254.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.26)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|136.07p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|139.00p
|Premium to NAV
|2.15%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 08/12/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.79
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.47
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.18
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.14
|5
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.13
|6
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.10
|7
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.09
|8
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.03
|9
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.99
|10
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.97
|11
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.86
|12
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.85
|13
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.83
|14
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.81
|15
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.75
|15
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.75
|17
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.73
|18
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.67
|19
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.67
|20
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.67