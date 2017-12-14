sprite-preloader
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 14

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2017) of £58.54m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2017) of £45.82m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/12/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*257.75p 17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*254.09p
Ordinary share price254.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.26)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share136.07p 9,349,000
ZDP share price139.00p
Premium to NAV2.15%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 08/12/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.79
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.47
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.18
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.14
5Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.13
6Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.10
7Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.09
8Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.03
9Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.99
10Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.97
11Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.86
12Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.85
13Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.83
14Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.81
15Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.75
15Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.75
17Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.73
18Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.67
19Strix Group Plc GBp 11.67
20De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.67

