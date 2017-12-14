ATTO's line of ThunderboltTM technology enabled products continue to revolutionize connectivity to storage



AMHERST, N.Y., 2017-12-14 18:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, today confirmed their continued commitment to the newly released line of product updates and innovations from Apple. With the powerful and new iMac Pronow shipping, ATTO continues to support the new offerings from this industry leading manufacturer. "Our deep relationship with Apple over the last 30 years continues to drive our position as a leading force within the Apple community," said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO at ATTO Technology.



The iMac Pro sets a new standard for Apple design and performance and complements why users select ATTO products. As Apple pushes the boundaries of desktop computing, ATTO continues to provide industry leading products that optimize compatibility and performance. The new iMac Pro is a powerful collection of workstation-class graphics, processors, storage, memory, and I/O while maintaining its slim all-in-one design.



Apple's highly anticipated release of the iMac Pro has sparked the imagination of the high-end creative professional. ATTO is the recognized leader in powering high-performance audio and video workflows including 2K, 4K, 8K and 3D stereoscopic and high-definition production. With an unprecedented four Thunderbolt TM 3 ports, connectivity to the iMac Pro for high-performance network and storage infrastructures is enabled via the industry leading ATTO ThunderLink adapters.



ATTO is a pioneer in Thunderbolt TM enabled solutions and first to market with compatible macOS drivers for their HBAs, NICs and ThunderLink adapters. ATTO has worked closely with Apple to provide proven Thunderbolt TM connectivity to high-performance Fibre Channel and SAS/SATA storage, as well as 40&10Gb/s Ethernet networks, connecting to storage from virtually anywhere, through any protocol, with the diverse line of ATTO Thunderbolt TM technology enabled products.



"As an innovator in Thunderbolt TM technology and leader in the Apple market, ATTO is well prepared for the release of the new Apple iMac Pro," said Timothy J. Klein. "Apple has reaffirmed their commitment to the high-performance professional market by supporting the next generation of Thunderbolt technology, and we are excited to continue our long standing relationship with Apple by providing products that offer creative users premium performance and maximum usability from this powerful new platform."



To browse the entire ATTO Technology family of connectivity solutions, visit: www.atto.com.



Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/



