Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: TR1 Holdings in Company 14-Dec-2017 / 17:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Starwood European Real Estate or the underlying issuer Finance Limited of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Type 1 Disclosure as X per the Transparency Directive II Regulation 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Schroders plc City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 13.12.2017 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 14.11.2017 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number voting rights through both in of voting rights financial % (8.A + rights of attache instruments 8.B) issuervii d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 15.387% N/A 15.387% 375,019,398 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 14.177% N/A 14.177% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directive (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/ EC) (DTR5.2.1 ) GG00B79WC100 57,703,432 15.387% SUBTOTAL 8. 57,703,432 15.387% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of of datex Conversion voting voting financ Period xi rights rights ial instru settlementxii ment SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting X rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if it equals or is through financial if it equals higher than the instruments if it or is higher notifiable equals or is higher than the threshold than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold Schroders plc Schroder Administration Limited Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited Schroder & Co. 6.242% N/A 6.242% Limited Schroders plc Schroder Administration Limited Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited Schroders (C.I.) Limited Schroders plc Schroder Administration Limited Schroder International Holdings Limited Schroder 7.591% N/A 7.591% Investment Management Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 14.12.2017 ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5023 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639289 14-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)