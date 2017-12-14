Latest Software Update Enhances Browser, Productivity Experience



CINCINNATI, 2017-12-14 18:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce Datalliance, a leading vendor managed inventory service solutions provider, announced today that it released the third scheduled 2017 update to its VMI platform. The free update is part of TrueCommerce Datalliance's commitment to improving the functionality of its cloud-based supply chain software.



Highlights of the release include several improvements to its system architecture and capabilities:



-- Google Chrome is now officially supported -- Order Worksheets are now easier to view in Internet Explorer -- One-click access to recently changed or added items -- Mass Launch Order Preview lists all items suggested or added via allocation



"We promise our customers three major updates every year," said Connie Shafer, TrueCommerce Datalliance Production Support Manager. "And within each update, there are usability improvements, but also powerful new functionalities. That brings a lot of value to our customers, year in, year out."



TrueCommerce Datalliance uses customer feedback, technological advancements, and supply chain trends as baselines for its updates. From there, Shafer said each idea is graded on "scalability, reliability, and availability" and priority is given to items that "deliver the most value" to customers.



The full release notes can be found in the customer-only section of TrueCommerce Datalliance's online Help Portal. Prospective customers can find more information by visiting the TrueCommerce Datalliance website.



TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, suppliers and logistics organizations. A true managed service provider, TrueCommerce manages trading partner onboarding including setup, testing and ongoing monitoring, and assistance.



