Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Announces Availability of Investor Relations Presentation On Its Website

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("EI" or the "Company") (TASE: EMITF NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today that it has placed an Investor Relations Presentation on the Company's website at www.elbitimaging.com under "Investor Relations - Group Presentations - Company Presentation."

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Commercial Centers - initiation, construction, and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use property projects, predominantly in the retail sector, located in Central and Eastern Europe. In certain circumstances and depending on market conditions, the Group operates and manages commercial centers prior to their sale. (ii) Hotel - operation and management of the Radisson hotel complex in Bucharest, Romania. (iii) Medical industries and devices - (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment, and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. (iv) Land Plots in India - plots designated for sale initially designated to residential projects.

For Further Information:

Company Contact

Ron Hadassi

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: +972-3-608-6048

Fax: +972-3-608-6050

ron@elbitimaging.com

SOURCE:: Elbit Imaging Ltd.