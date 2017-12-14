TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2017 tax year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of December 1, 2017 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF's December 2017 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

First Trust expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2017. The record date for the 2017 annual distributions will be December 29, 2017, payable on January 8, 2018.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Estimated annual capital gain per unit TSX Name TSX Ticker as at December 1, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSD $0.4759 ------------------------------------------ FSD.A $0.4642 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ $0.2289 ------------------------------------------ FHQ.F $0.0150 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF FHU $0.4857 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD- Hedged) FSR $0.2513 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Forward-looking Information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated December 2017 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

