Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021 - Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.20%

The global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Aromatherapy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing disposable income. Increased level of urbanization, especially in developing nations such as the US, the UK, and Germany has led to an increase in per capita disposable income among the population. The wellness market is influenced by urbanization and wide spread penetration of aromatherapy in cosmetic industry.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing use of aromatherapy at home. The demand for aromatherapy products for use in homes has increased. The main areas of application of aromatherapy at home include relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief. The reasons for the high demand for aromatherapy at home are privacy, convenience, and cost factors. For instance, deriving the benefits of aromatherapy from the comfort of our homes is an advantage this segment provides. In terms of cost factor, a spa visit is costlier than purchasing essential oils and using at home where one can avoid paying charges for different services in SPA.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Side effects related to aromatherapy. Despite the numerous health benefits, aromatherapy has few inherent problems that may cause certain side effects if administered without adequate knowledge. Lack of proper guidelines and misclassification of essential oils is likely to restrict the growth of the consumables segment in developing regions. For instance, few essential oils may cause severe irritation if applied in pure form.
Some consumers can be allergic to certain herbs or scent, and use of essential oils derived from those sources may cause spasms for people with allergies, asthma, or chronic lung disease. These oils can also cause skin irritation in several people, especially around the eyes, nose, and mouth. Certain oils may be toxic, especially pregnant women where essential oils may cause uterine contractions.
Key trends
- Increasing disposable income
- Increasing demand for aromatherapy products
- Continuous product innovation and improvement
- Increase in corporate wellness initiatives
Key vendors
- artnaturals
- doTERRA
- Edens Garden
- Rocky Mountain Oils
- Young Living
Other prominent vendors
- Biolandes
- Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients
- Healing Solutions
- Majestic Pure
- Moksha Lifestyle Products
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- New Directions Aromatics
- Radha Beauty
- OM SHE
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
