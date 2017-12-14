The "Europe Radiotherapy Market: Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Radiotherapy Market has accounted for USD 1.6 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024, and is growing at a CAGR 6.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Cancer is the major cause of death in the world and the number of new patients each year is steadily increasing. The most common form of cancer mortality is by metastasis, where the tumors and cancerous cells spread to organs causing failure. The world is focused upon developing solutions and cure to cancer by destroying primary and secondary tumors that cause metastasis.

Scope of the Report

The Europe radiotherapy market is segmented based on therapy, product, application and geography. Based on the therapy, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy, and systemic radiation therapy.

The LDR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the internal radiotherapy/brachytherapy market, whereas the HDR segment is poised to witness the highest growth.

Based on product type the Europe radiotherapy market is segmented into EBRT equipment's, and IBRT equipment's.

The External Beam Radiotherapy (EBRT) products are further segmented into cyberknife, gammaknife, LINAC, Proton Beam (Cyclotron, Synclotron).

The Internal Beam Radiotherapy (IBRT) is segmented into seeds, afterloaders and others.

The Europe radiotherapy market is also segmented based on indication into cancer of different organs such as brain tumor, spine cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and others.

The key market players for Europe Radiotherapy Market are listed below:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Elekta AB

Nanobiotix

Accuray Incorporated

Brainlab AG

Ion Beam Applications SA

C. R. Bard, Inc.

IsoRay Medical, Inc.

TRF, Nordion, Inc.

RaySearch Laboratories AB

PRECISIS AG

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lh3t9/europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006174/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology