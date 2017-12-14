Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Consorteum Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSRH) ("Consorteum" or the "Company"), a software development company and mobile device solutions provider, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 359 Mobile Inc., has completed the framework integration of its UMI platform into the mass scale transaction and settlement mobile gaming framework utilized by XpertX, Inc. The successful integration of the Universal Mobile Interface™ will facilitate the joint release of a series of mobile offerings within the US and overseas commencing in 2018.

Craig Fielding added, "During the past several years, we have worked on a strategic plan to redirect our efforts to develop and deploy end-to end solutions for both cloud and host based offerings in mobile solutions. Our XpertX relationship and offering is a perfect vertical example of this. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with XpertX that continues to expand in scope as we collaborate with them on mobile gaming solutions."

About Consorteum Holdings, Inc.

Consorteum Holdings, Inc. is a mobile platform company focused on delivering compliant complex mobile-based transactions through a mix of partnerships, license agreements, and joint venture revenue share arrangements. The Company is focused on FinTech, otherwise known as next-generation financial technology. Consorteum aims to capitalize on the broad variety of technological interventions into personal and commercial transactions by focusing its efforts and resources where it can leverage its expertise in direct and vertical based solutions. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://consorteum.com

About XpertX, Inc.

XpertX is a leading manufacturer, distributor, supplier and service provider for live-action keno systems, peripherals and services worldwide. XpertX has recently launched a proprietary product called Wild Spots Bingo®. Players make Wild Spots Bingo wagers on mobile or tablet devices that are tied to a centralized draw. XpertX holds 23 Gaming Licenses throughout the United States and Canada. XpertX is the operator of MegaKeno®, Mega10® and Jumbo Keno® wide-area progressives. It also hosts The Keno Information Network®, at www.kenousa.com, a keno results site which shows live draw results for subscribers. While most of its business is conducted in the United States, XpertX Systems can also be found in casinos and other gaming locations, with its reach extending as far as the Solomon Islands.

