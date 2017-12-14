The "Europe Sports Medicine Market: Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Europe Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 10,250.5 million by 2024 from USD 5,699.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising interest in young population for sports, rising awareness of physical and health fitness among the athletes and rising incidence among the health related issues among the individual.

Scope of the report

The Europe sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, body area, end user, and geography.

The Europe sports medicine market is segmented into 4 types, namely orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports.

Europe sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder elbow, foot ankle and wrist hand on the basis of body area.

On the basis of procedures, Europe sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopic procedures, hip arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopic procedures, and hand and wrist arthroscopic procedures.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The key market players for Europe Sports Medicine Market are listed below:

Smith Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Johnson Johnson

Bird Cronin, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Anika Therapeutics

Ossur, Breg Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

DJO global

Medtronic.

