Global Vitamins Procurement Markets 2017 - Market Shifts and Potential Risks, as Well as In-Depth Knowledge of Products and Services

The "Global Vitamins - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report
Global Vitamins Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Vitamins Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global vitamins market is to engage with suppliers through exclusivity contract. Buyers prefer suppliers through exclusivity contract for assurance of consistent quality of vitamins for the end-user segment.
According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global vitamins market is the benefits provided by such vitamins include improving hair, skin, and nail texture. As a result of the increasing use of vitamins within the cosmetic market is leading to the overall growth of the global vitamins market.
Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the issues related to the procurement of the premix. Premix is a combination of vitamins, medicaments, trace minerals, feed supplements, and diluents. Flowability of the premix is essential for buyers as it helps to maintain the consistency of the finished product.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Category Definition
- Research Methodology
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- BASF
- Royal DSM
- Lonza
- Adisseo
- ADM
