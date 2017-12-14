Global Vitamins Procurement Markets 2017 - Market Shifts and Potential Risks, as Well as In-Depth Knowledge of Products and Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vitamins - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Vitamins Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Vitamins Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers in the global vitamins market is to engage with suppliers through exclusivity contract. Buyers prefer suppliers through exclusivity contract for assurance of consistent quality of vitamins for the end-user segment.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global vitamins market is the benefits provided by such vitamins include improving hair, skin, and nail texture. As a result of the increasing use of vitamins within the cosmetic market is leading to the overall growth of the global vitamins market.

Further, the report states that one of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers is the issues related to the procurement of the premix. Premix is a combination of vitamins, medicaments, trace minerals, feed supplements, and diluents. Flowability of the premix is essential for buyers as it helps to maintain the consistency of the finished product.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE



PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Category Definition

Research Methodology

PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS

Category Spend Analysis

Category Maturity by Regions

Demand-Supply Shifts

Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot

Global Molasses Production Hubs

Market Developments

Regional Impact of Trends

Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts

Key Current Technological Innovations

Major Regulatory Frameworks

Strategic Sustainability Practices

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS

Supplier Operational Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix

Supplier Functional Capability Matrix

Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix

Key Clients/Partners

Supplier Cost Breakup

Supplier Positioning Matrix

PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing Models Snapshot

Pricing Models - Pros and Cons

Indicative Pricing

PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS

Major Category Requirements

Major Procurement Pain Points

Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix

Procurement Best Practices

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier Selection Criteria

Category Negotiation Strategies

SLA Terms

Supplier Evaluation Criteria

Category Risk Analysis

PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS

BASF

Royal DSM

Lonza

Adisseo

ADM



