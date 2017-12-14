ICIS Enhances Mexico Energy Coverage With Weekly Report

HOUSTON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mexico's energy reform enters into its sixth and most decisive year yet in 2018, as the country gears up for a presidential election in July amid the backdrop of the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the US and Canada.

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide in-depth news coverage to the country's gas and power markets, ICIS is delighted to announce that from January 2018 its flagship Mexico Energy Report (MER) will move to a weekly publication schedule.

The increased frequency of report publication - as well as the launch of a dedicated, breaking news alert service - solidifies MER's position as the leading information source for the Mexican energy market, allowing subscribers to access the most up-to-date and focused news, analysis and prices for the power and gas industries.

The new publication schedule also allows ICIS to continue promoting price transparency for the power and gas markets as they continue to fully deregulate and become increasingly liquid.

As such, ICIS will continue to develop the MER's proprietary and independent pricing information, building from the platform established through 2017 with the publication of the first price surveys for the Mexican power market, towards a goal of publishing formal assessments based on actual trade activity in 2018.

"The new services reaffirm our commitment to grow and meet the needs of the Mexican energy market. We look forward to continue working with regulators and market participants through 2018 to bring the transparency and high-quality information this exciting new market deserves," said MER editor James Fowler.

Since its launch in May 2015, the ICISMexico Energy Report has become the leading English-language news source for Mexico's rapidly developing power and gas markets.

The report provides exclusive news and in-depth analysis on the latest projects, prices and legislation affecting the Mexican energy sector, offering the insight that global businesses and investors need to evaluate opportunities inMexico'semerging power and gas markets.

