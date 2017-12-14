North America's Busiest Air Route Revealed as Mexico City to Cancun

MANCHESTER, England, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new study published by Routes, the organiser of the world's leading air service development events, shows that Mexico City to Cancun is the busiest air route in North America.

Almost 3.7 million passengers travelled the 1,294 km journey between Mexico City Juarez and Cancun in the twelve-month period between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017, putting it at the top of the study's rankings. The average cost of a ticket was $72.

Los Angeles International to New York J F Kennedy ranked second with 2.8 million people flying between the east and west coast cities. Routes' research showed that the route is the longest in the top ten at 3,982 km and also the most expensive - a one-way ticket has an average cost of $338.

The third-busiest route links Mexico City Juarez with MonterreyInternational Airport, the third largest city in Mexico and the capital of the state of Nuevo León.

Completing the top five busiest passenger routes in North America is New York LaGuardia to Chicago O'Hare International, which attracted 2.36 million passengers during the year, and San Francisco to Los Angeles International, with 2.2 million.

The top ten routes:

Mexico City Juarez - Cancun Los Angeles International - New York J F Kennedy International Mexico City Juarez - Monterrey Mariano Escobedo International New York LaGuardia - Chicago O'Hare International San Francisco - Los Angeles International Guadalajara - Mexico City Juarez Los Angeles International - Seattle-Tacoma International San Francisco - New York J F Kennedy International New York LaGuardia - Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Orlando International - Newark Liberty International

The research has been released two months ahead of Routes Americas 2018, an aviation forum that will take place in Quito, Ecuador (February 13-15). The event has attracted North America's largest airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada.

Steven Small, brand director of Routes said: "Routes Americas will bring together senior decision makers from the region's airlines, airports and destinations to plan new services. They will also discuss increasing the frequency and capacity of the existing routes that are popular with passengers.

"The negotiations in Quito could lead the way to the busiest North American routes of the future."

More information is available at routesonline.com

Routes Americas 2018, February 13-15, Centro de Exposiciones Quito, Ecuador.

