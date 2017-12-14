sprite-preloader
North America's Busiest Air Route Revealed as Mexico City to Cancun

MANCHESTER, England, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new study published by Routes, the organiser of the world's leading air service development events, shows that Mexico City to Cancun is the busiest air route in North America.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619926/Routes_Logo.jpg )

Almost 3.7 million passengers travelled the 1,294 km journey between Mexico City Juarez and Cancun in the twelve-month period between November 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017, putting it at the top of the study's rankings. The average cost of a ticket was $72.

Los Angeles International to New York J F Kennedy ranked second with 2.8 million people flying between the east and west coast cities. Routes' research showed that the route is the longest in the top ten at 3,982 km and also the most expensive - a one-way ticket has an average cost of $338.

The third-busiest route links Mexico City Juarez with MonterreyInternational Airport, the third largest city in Mexico and the capital of the state of Nuevo León.

Completing the top five busiest passenger routes in North America is New York LaGuardia to Chicago O'Hare International, which attracted 2.36 million passengers during the year, and San Francisco to Los Angeles International, with 2.2 million.

The top ten routes:

  1. Mexico City Juarez - Cancun
  2. Los Angeles International - New York J F Kennedy International
  3. Mexico City Juarez - Monterrey Mariano Escobedo International
  4. New York LaGuardia - Chicago O'Hare International
  5. San Francisco - Los Angeles International
  6. Guadalajara - Mexico City Juarez
  7. Los Angeles International - Seattle-Tacoma International
  8. San Francisco - New York J F Kennedy International
  9. New York LaGuardia - Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson
  10. Orlando International - Newark Liberty International

The research has been released two months ahead of Routes Americas 2018, an aviation forum that will take place in Quito, Ecuador (February 13-15). The event has attracted North America's largest airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada.

Steven Small, brand director of Routes said: "Routes Americas will bring together senior decision makers from the region's airlines, airports and destinations to plan new services. They will also discuss increasing the frequency and capacity of the existing routes that are popular with passengers.

"The negotiations in Quito could lead the way to the busiest North American routes of the future."

More information is available at routesonline.com

Routes Americas 2018, February 13-15, Centro de Exposiciones Quito, Ecuador.

Notes to Editors

The research analysed the top 100 aviation routes by total capacity from November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017, according to OAG's SchedulesAnalyser, and then ordered them using data provided by Sabre Airline Solutions for the same time period.

Top ten routes:

Average
                                                          Passengers      base fare ($)
    Mexico City Juarez         Cancun                       3682028          72.22
    Los Angeles International  New York J F
                                Kennedy International       2873316         337.66
    Mexico City Juarez         Monterrey Mariano
                                Escobedo International      2559902          84.3
    New York LaGuardia         Chicago O'Hare
                                International               2362480         147.55
    San Francisco              Los Angeles
                                International               2238043         111.66
    Guadalajara                Mexico City Juarez           2201280          74.77
    Los Angeles International  Seattle-Tacoma
                                International               1990802         104.63
    San Francisco              New York J F
                                Kennedy International       1844864         327.2
    New York LaGuardia         Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson   1783435         201.53
    Orlando International      Newark Liberty
                                International               1696296         125.48

Routes events are unique forums dedicated to the development of new air services. They revolve around pre-scheduled meetings, an exhibition and a conference. Three 'regional' route development forums are held between February and April in the Americas,AsiaandEurope, with the flagship World Routes event taking place in September.

Routes events are organised by UBM plc.UBM is the largest B2B event organiser in the world.Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors.Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed.Please visithttp://www.ubm.comfor the latest news and information about UBM.

For more information contact:

Karen O'Neill
Communications & Content Marketing Manager
Routes, UBM EMEA
T: +44 (0)161 234 2721
M: +44 (0)796 6405 105
E: karen.oneill@ubm.com


© 2017 PR Newswire