Lawyers Network - UCL is developing an app and new client acquisition platform for its network of more than 100 top level legal focused domain names such as DUILawyers.com, ImmigrationAttorney.com, PersonalInjuries.com, CriminalAttorneys.com and more than 100 other legal brands. Currently soft launched via third party platform integration. UCL expects revenue generation in Q1 2018.

Digital Cannabis Project - UCL is developing what it believes will be an exciting new digital Cannabis focused venture scheduled for release in Q1 of 2018 as well. This project will not be discussed in detail until it is launched for competitive reasons.

About United Consortium Ltd. (UCL)

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company's website at www.UCLVentures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or United Consortium Ltd. (UCL's) future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in United Consortium Ltd.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets or statement on the Companies websites. United Consortium Ltd. And all of its subsidiary companies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For additional information contact:

Scott Gallagher

727-417-7807