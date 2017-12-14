SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - December 14, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD), a leading provider of data driven solutions, today announced that Parscale Digital, its wholly owned subsidiary, has successfully completed the first phase of a digital marketing campaign for BigRoad -- A Fleet Complete Company. Early results indicate a significant increase in sales.

BigRoad was founded in 2011 with the goal of simplifying processes and procedures within the North American transportation industry. By building the most reliable and affordable hours-of-service (HOS) compliance and fleet management solutions, BigRoad has become the leading provider of technology for the freight and motorcoach industries. Today, BigRoad is the trusted compliance partner for over 40,000 fleets and 500,000 drivers.

Parscale Digital's campaign included data-driven pay-per-click (PPC) search and app campaigns on Google, PPC search ads on iTunes, multi-faceted Facebook campaigns, redesign of the digital purchase funnel, and optimized conversion tracking.

The initial two-month time frame of services resulted in an increase in sales of over 3,000% within the digital purchase funnel, while at the same time reducing costs of acquisition of those digital purchases by 95%. Additionally, BigRoad has realized an increase in inbound calls from digital marketing campaigns of over 200%, with over 58% decrease in cost of acquisition for inbound calls. The on-going campaign efforts are intended to continue through subsequent phases.

"When we first met with Parscale Digital, they were confident they could help us," said Alicia Bedard, Director of Marketing at BigRoad. "Within days of that first meeting, they were implementing strategy that we discussed and started seeing results. They have been a great support and addition to our internal marketing team."

"We couldn't be more excited with BigRoad's initial results," said CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. "BigRoad is an amazing client to work with. Their product and expertise is the real reason they are so successful. Our team has done an excellent job of providing data driven analysis, user interface optimization and marketing strategy to help BigRoad excel in their respective industry. We look forward to continuing to help BigRoad increase engagement, conversions, and sales in the future."

CloudCommerce acquired Parscale Digital in August of this year, and then acquired WebTegrity, a Texas-based digital marketing solutions provider, which was announced on November 17, 2017. CloudCommerce intends to continue expanding rapidly with services in data, machine learning, and analytics, and to continue acquiring exceptional companies.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions. We help our clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, we believe data is the key to digital success. Our goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a "data first" strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

