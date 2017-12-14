The "Tungsten in the CIS: Production, Market and Forecast (12th edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report is the 12th edition of the tungsten market research in Russia and the CIS.

Market monitoring has been conducted since 1999.

The purpose of the study is to analyze the market of tungsten concentrates, tungsten anhydride and ammonium paratungstate, ferrotungsten and tungsten metal from the CIS countries, as well as their redistribution chains in non-ferrous metallurgy, ferrous metallurgy, lighting industry. The situation in the world market of tungsten and its raw materials is briefly considered.

The objects of investigation are tungsten ores, tungsten concentrates (scheelite and wolframite), paratungstate, tungsten anhydride, ferrovolphram and metallic tungsten.

This work is a desk study. As sources of information were used the data of the Federal State Statistics Service, the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation, the statistics of railway transportations of the Russian Federation, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Statistics, the State Customs Service of Ukraine; The materials of the US State Geological Service (USGS), the data of the UNdata database, the sectoral and regional press, annual and quarterly reports of securities issuers, as well as Internet sites of producers of tungsten raw materials, ferrotungsten and tungsten metal are used.

Chronological framework of the study: 1999-2016; forecast 2017-2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Brief Description Of The State Of The World Market Of Tungsten Raw Materials (Stocks, Production, Prices)

2. Mineral And Raw Materials Base Of Tungsten In The Cis

3. Market Of Tungsten Concentrate In The Cis

4. Market Of Tungsten Anhydride And Ammonium Paratungstate In Russia And The Cis

5. State Of The Industries That Consume Tungsten-Containing Raw Materials In The Cis

6. Export-Import Prices For Tungsten Products In Russia In 1999-2016

7. Brief Description Of Industries Consuming Metallic Tungsten

8. Projects And Investments In The Tungsten Industry Of The Cis Countries

9. Status And Forecast Of Production And Consumption Of Tungsten Raw Materials In Russia Up To 2025

Companies Mentioned

Alcon-hard-alloy SSPP

Buruktal Nickel Plant LLC

Enterprise Kristall LLC

Hydrometallurg JSC

Kirovgrad Hard Alloys Plant

Kluchevsky Ferroalloy Plant PJSC

Lermontovsky GOK LLC

Moliren LLC

Novorolovsky GOK CJSC

Pobedit OJSC

Polema OJSC

Pravoormyskoe LLC

Primorskiy GOK JSC

Sandvik-MKTS OJSC

Staratelskaya Artel Quartz LLC

Torezverdosplav OJSC

Unech factory of refractory metals ZAO Company Wolfram LLC

Unechsky plant of refractory metals LLC

Uzbek Combine of Refractory and Heat-Resistant Metals OJSC

Vishnevogorsk metallurgical plant LLC

Zakamensk JSC

Zubtsovsky Machine-Building Plant LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fsh9m/cis_tungsten?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006204/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Non Ferrous Metals