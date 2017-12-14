Global Commercial Telematics Procurement Market 2017 - Top Suppliers are Verizon, Trimble, TomTom, Inseego & MiX Telematics

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Telematics - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Commercial Telematics Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The primary applications of commercial telematics solutions are in fleet tracking and monitoring, driver management, insurance telematics, safety and compliance, and V2X solutions. A broad range of functional features such as GPS, vehicle prognostics, over-the-air security, geofencing, and driver behavior analytics are used for efficiently managing the fleet. Fleet management highly depends on telematics for providing relevant information that would aid in better fleet management, thereby enabling cost savings.
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to assess the reporting capabilities of telematics solutions. The effectiveness of telematics solutions depends on the ability of the solutions to convert telematics data into meaningful management insights that would aid in improving the operational efficiency.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global commercial telematics market is the increasing adoption of fleet management. Fleet management is the administration of work vehicles by logistics firms with the objective of improving operational efficiency, compliance with government regulations, and to reduce costs.
Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the unavailability of seamless connectivity. Telematics solutions and services are highly dependent on continuous wireless connectivity for sending, receiving, and storing information to utilize the installed setup to its full capacity.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: CATEGORY AT A GLANCE
PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 3: MARKET INSIGHTS
- Category Spend Analysis
- Category Maturity by Regions
- Demand-Supply Shifts
- Regional Demand-Supply Snapshot
- Global Molasses Production Hubs
- Market Developments
- Regional Impact of Trends
- Key Category Growth Drivers and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Major Category Growth Constraints and Corresponding Regional Impacts
- Key Current Technological Innovations
- Major Regulatory Frameworks
- Strategic Sustainability Practices
- Porter's Five Forces
- PESTLE Analysis
PART 4: SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Supplier Operational Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Operational Capability Matrix
- Supplier Functional Capability Matrix
- Other Prominent Suppliers by Region: Functional Capability Matrix
- Key Clients/Partners
- Supplier Cost Breakup
- Supplier Positioning Matrix
PART 5: PRICING INSIGHTS
- Pricing Models Snapshot
- Pricing Models - Pros and Cons
- Indicative Pricing
PART 6: PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS
- Major Category Requirements
- Major Procurement Pain Points
- Category Sourcing Evolution Matrix
- Procurement Best Practices
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Supplier Selection Criteria
- Category Negotiation Strategies
- SLA Terms
- Supplier Evaluation Criteria
- Category Risk Analysis
PART 7: TOP FIVE SUPPLIERS
- Verizon
- Trimble
- TomTom
- Inseego
- MiX Telematics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b39bk9/global_commercial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716