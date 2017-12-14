Global Commercial Telematics Procurement Market 2017 - Top Suppliers are Verizon, Trimble, TomTom, Inseego & MiX Telematics

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Telematics - Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Commercial Telematics Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The primary applications of commercial telematics solutions are in fleet tracking and monitoring, driver management, insurance telematics, safety and compliance, and V2X solutions. A broad range of functional features such as GPS, vehicle prognostics, over-the-air security, geofencing, and driver behavior analytics are used for efficiently managing the fleet. Fleet management highly depends on telematics for providing relevant information that would aid in better fleet management, thereby enabling cost savings.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to assess the reporting capabilities of telematics solutions. The effectiveness of telematics solutions depends on the ability of the solutions to convert telematics data into meaningful management insights that would aid in improving the operational efficiency.



According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global commercial telematics market is the increasing adoption of fleet management. Fleet management is the administration of work vehicles by logistics firms with the objective of improving operational efficiency, compliance with government regulations, and to reduce costs.



Further, the report states that major procurement challenge experienced by the buyers is the unavailability of seamless connectivity. Telematics solutions and services are highly dependent on continuous wireless connectivity for sending, receiving, and storing information to utilize the installed setup to its full capacity.



