PGi's GlobalMeet Integrates with Skype Server to Extend the Value of Microsoft Hardware Investments

Enhanced Conference Calling Features Now Available for Skype Server Deployments

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration solutions, announced that GlobalMeet audio conferencing integrates with Skype for Business Server environments, unlocking new functionality for Skype users without requiring additional hardware purchases. GlobalMeet for Skype Server allows workers inside and outside of an enterprise to join a Skype meeting directly from a desk or mobile phone with adoption and support provided by PGi's global customer care team, alleviating the burden of Skype help desk support from IT teams.

What You Need to Know:

GlobalMeet seamlessly integrates with Skype for Business Server and is already deployed with several PGi customers. GlobalMeet for Skype Server allows:

Full functionality : For customers who want to diversify their existing service provider mix, PGi manages all global network and carrier requirements so enterprise IT teams can focus less on day-to-day management of bandwidth to accommodateaudio conferencingtraffic;

: For customers who want to diversify their existing service provider mix, PGi manages all global network and carrier requirements so enterprise IT teams can focus less on day-to-day management of bandwidth to accommodateaudio conferencingtraffic; Better Value : IT pros know that SIP connection charges can often represent 'hidden fees'. PGi's Skype Server solution can help mitigate those costs by extending the capabilities of our customers' investments with simplified, straight-forward consumption-based pricing instead of plans based on bandwidth or pools;

: IT pros know that SIP connection charges can often represent 'hidden fees'. PGi's Skype Server solution can help mitigate those costs by extending the capabilities of our customers' investments with simplified, straight-forward consumption-based pricing instead of plans based on bandwidth or pools; Support for every Skype user : Users are supported by PGi's award-winning, global customer service organization backed by 24/7 technical assistance with localassistance in up to 10 languages so IT teams can outsource support questions and help desk functionality to PGi;

: Users are supported by PGi's award-winning, global customer service organization backed by 24/7 technical assistance with localassistance in up to 10 languages so IT teams can outsource support questions and help desk functionality to PGi; Unified experience : Whether users connect via GlobalMeet or via Skype, the user interface is the same which drives better adoption across an organization;

: Whether users connect via GlobalMeet or via Skype, the user interface is the same which drives better adoption across an organization; Everywhere access : Global coverage with 160+ access points, across 60+ countries, from more than 40 carriers; and

: Global coverage with 160+ access points, across 60+ countries, from more than 40 carriers; and Technical deployment support: PGi consulting services including diagnostic checks on your Skype for Business network, full reporting capabilities, network assessment and optional health checks to ensure there is no packet loss while eliminating global network and audio carrier management.

"Technology investments are a significant capital expenditure for enterprises today," said Pat Harper, CTO, PGi. "GlobalMeet for Skype Server doesn't require new on premise hardware as our plug-in carries over the open internet, making it cost-effective and easy to deploy. This new offering gives users a better Skype experience and extends the longevity of existing investments for IT teams to create better business value."

Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Rob Arnold stated, "PGi's new premise-based offering for Skype for Business Server will help enterprises get the most from their investments. Today, we see millions of dollars of unrealized technology potential within investments made by enterprises. PGi's GlobalMeet integration will help close that gap for the IT professional."

PGi's simple and supported audio conferencing technology is compatible with all versions of Skype for Business Server and Lync Server 2013. Learn more about our GlobalMeet for Skype for Business Server offering today.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. "‚ PGi

PGi is the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services. For more than 25 years, our broad portfolio of products has served the end-to-end collaboration needs of enterprises. Accessible anywhere, anytime and on any device, PGi's award-winning collaboration solutions drive productivity and teamwork for approximately 45,000 customers around the world. To learn more, visit us atpgi.com.

