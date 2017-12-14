Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") announces it has been granted an extension of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Offering") until December 22, 2017. Additional details regarding the Offering can be found in the Company's news release dated November 2, 2017 and December 7, 2017.

Subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approvals, the allocation of the Offering between the previously announced units and common shares (issued on a "CEE flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada)) are subject to change, provided that the total proceeds of the Offering do not to exceed $3 million.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of zinc, gold and tungsten deposits in the Kootenay Arc, in the southeastern region of British Columbia. The Company is directed by a group of highly successful Canadian business executives and has a fast-growing portfolio of previously producing properties that include the Jersey-Emerald mine, which at one point was the 2nd largest historic zinc-lead mine in B.C. and the 2nd largest tungsten mine in North America.

