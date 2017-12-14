Cavitation Technologies, Inc.: Cavitation Technologies Receives First Purchase Order for Low Pressure Nano Reactor System (LPN)

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CTi) (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC), receives first purchase order for the new Low Pressure Nano Reactor System (LPN).

The LPN multistage cavitator is designed to achieve improved performance over conventional mixing equipment, The LPN covers a wide range of applications and can process large volumes of fluids. Industries where this will be suitable include food and beverage, water, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis, oils, fuels and chemical processing.

This patent-pending "Variable Flow-Through Device" is designed for cavitation based mixing and is designed for preparing mixtures, solutions, emulsions and dispersions with particle sizes smaller than one micron, and with the added functionality of being able to operate at low pressure.

With the introduction of a low pressure cavitation device, CTi can now address a substantially larger market that traditionally utilizes less expensive equipment to mix its products. It also has a built in variable flow function (VFF), which now allows the end user to utilize the same device for a wide range of flow.

We are anticipating increased demand for the LPN and are excited at this new source of revenue for the company. Using our proprietary cavitation technology, CTI will continue to innovate and bring new products to the market.

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures state-of-the-art, flow-through, devices and systems as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, expeditious petroleum upgrading, algal oil extraction, alcoholic beverage enhancement, water treatment, and the extraction of cannabidiol (CBD). As an add-on to its existing neutralization systems, the company's patented Nano Reactor™ allows refiners to significantly reduce both processing costs and environmental impact, while also increasing yield. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the anticipated installation and the timing of the installation, our intent to continue to focus on research and development, marketing and sales of our unique technology, our belief that our company is positioned for accelerated growth and the expected efforts to be made to enhance our shareholder's value. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform the installation as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@ctinanotech.com

http://cvatinfo.com/

Phone (818) 718-0905

SOURCE: Cavitation Technologies, Inc.