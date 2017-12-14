Viral Inactivation Market, 2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.9%

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Viral Inactivation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global viral inactivation market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the period of 2017-2023



The study on viral inactivation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and row for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on Viral Inactivation Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Viral Inactivation Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Viral Inactivation Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Viral Inactivation Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Viral Inactivation Market



4. Global Viral Inactivation Market by Method 2017 - 2023

4.1 Solvent Detergent Method

4.2 Pasteurization

4.3 Other Methods



5. Global Viral Inactivation Market by Product 2017 - 2023

5.1 Kits and Reagents

5.2 Services

5.3 Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories



6. Global Viral Inactivation Market by Application 2017 - 2023

6.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

6.2 Blood and Blood Products

6.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

6.4 Tissues and Tissue Products

6.5 Stem Cell Products



7. Global Viral Inactivation Market by End User 2017 - 2023

7.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.2 Contract Research Organizations

7.3 Academic Research Institutes

7.4 Other End Users



8. Global Viral Inactivation Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



9. Companies Covered



Clean Cells Inc.

Merck KGAA

Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Rad Source Technologies, Inc.

Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

Texcell, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bxvpsq/viral?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716