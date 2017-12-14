sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.12.2017
Global Adhesives Equipment Market 2015-2017 & 2023: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6% Over the Period of 2017-2023

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Adhesives Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up To 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global adhesives equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 6% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on adhesives equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global adhesives equipment market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global adhesives equipment market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global adhesives equipment market is segmented on the basis of Application., and Product Type.

Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Application

  • Building & Construction
  • Disposable Hygiene Products
  • Lamination
  • Paper & Packaging
  • Transportation
  • Woodworking
  • Others

Global Adhesives Equipment Market by Product Type

  • Adhesive Application Guns
  • Adhesive Pumping Systems
  • Adhesive Controllers
  • Cold Glue Applicators
  • Industrial Hot Melt
  • Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

Companies Profiled

  • 3M Company
  • Valco Melton
  • Graco Inc
  • Henkel
  • Dymax Corporation
  • ITW Dynatec
  • Adhesive Dispensing Limited
  • Nordson Corporation
  • Robatech
  • Ashland Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bhw2dg/global_adhesives?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire