The duty-free retailing market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006279/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the duty-free retailing market in Europe 2017-2021 under their consumer and retail library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the duty-free retailing market in Europe by product (fashion, accessories, and hard luxury, cosmetics and perfumes, wine and spirits, tobacco, and confectionery and fine foods) and by distribution channel (airports, border, downtown, and hotel shops, cruise lines, ferries, and seaports, and rail stations and others).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: premium product offerings and exemption from excise duties

In Europe, duty-free retailing is mostly concentrated on the value sales of luxury brands of fashion goods, accessories, hard luxury items, cosmetics, fragrances, wines and other non-alcoholic beverages. Among these, fashion goods, accessories, hard luxury items, cosmetics, and fragrances accounted for more than two-thirds of the total revenue generated in the regional market in 2016. This data indicates that premium categories play an important role in determining sales in the duty-free retailing space.

According to Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services research, "The exemption of excise or customs duties on duty-free products at airports, cruise lines, and international borders, lowers the prices of these otherwise expensive premium duty-free products. These products become affordable to the price-sensitive consumer segment that ultimately positively impacts the growth of the market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: entry of global brands in European market

Since duty-free retailing markets of different European countries are actively being promoted as shopping destinations, an emerging category of travelers consider shopping at these spots an integral part of their travel experience. LVMH, one of the leading retailers in the market and the largest luxury brand owner, is also one of the largest investors in duty-free retailing. The revenue growth from LVMH's duty-free business recorded a significant increase in its revenue. Hermès, one of the well-known luxury brands in France, is optimizing and expanding a network of boutiques in airports to showcase its retail design concept and service. Therefore, the entry of global brands in the regional market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market challenge: low consumer interest in shopping at travel points

Limited time for vacations and leisure for many tourists forces them to focus on traveling rather than spending time and money on related activities such as shopping. Analysis of the daily footprint data of travelers in any given busy international airport has shown that only 5%to 10% of the total number of travelers tend to visit duty-free retail stores in an airport. In addition, for shorter journeys, most travelers in Europe do not prefer to shop onboard during their international flights.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

daa (Aer Rianta International)

Dufry

Lagardère

LVMH

The duty-free retailing market in Europe is moderately concentrated in nature. This offers retailers the space to explore potential growth opportunities in Europe. The markets in fast-growing European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain have a high population of millennials who are aware of duty-free retail products. This demographic frequently avails transport facilities and exhibit high interest in premium products and accessories. This consumer base presents a considerable growth opportunity for players operating in this space.

Get a sample copy of the duty-free retailing market in Europe report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing retail goods and services research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006279/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com