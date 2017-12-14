The global acerola extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global acerola extract market by application (food supplements, beverages, confectionery, bakery, snacks, and meat) and by product form (powder acerola extract and liquid acerola extract). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rise in demand for natural ingredients

Owing to the increased focus on health and safety, people are becoming increasingly concerned about the ingredients and composition of the food and beverages that they consume. This factor alongside the side effects caused due to the consumption of artificial additives has increased the use of natural ingredients in the food processing and manufacturing industries as replacements of artificial ingredients.

According to Atul Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "The increasing number of diseases have increased the demand for natural supplements not only in the food and beverage industry but also in other industries. The cosmetic industry makes use of natural ingredients to avoid side effects such as allergies, or certain carcinogenic effects which might arise from the use of synthetic ingredients. Acerola extract is a natural ingredient used in many cosmetic products to enhance their herbal and natural aspects."

Market trend: rising use of acerola extract in cosmetic products

Several innovations in terms of composition and ingredients can be witnessed in the cosmetics industry. At present, vendors are concentrating on natural and organic ingredients for their products. Superfoods such as acai, pomegranate, and acerola are in high demand in the cosmetic industry. The extract from these fruits in pulp or powdered form is used to improve the quality and add value to cosmetic products. There has been an increase in the usage of acerola extract in skin and hair care products because of its several benefits.

Market challenge: premium price of acerola extract

Acerola extract is obtained from acerola cherries that are native to South and Central America. The high vitamin C content of acerola cherries is the main reason for the usage of acerola extract in different industries. Even though synthetic forms of vitamin C, such as ascorbic acid, have been used since long in the food and beverage industry, the demand for utilization of natural products such as acerola extract has increased in recent times.

Key vendors in the market

100 (POR CENTO) AMAZONIA EXPORTACAO E REPRESENTACAO

Blue Macaw Flora

iTi Tropicals

Niagro Nichirei do Brasil

The Green Labs

The performance of vendors operating in the market can get impacted by the demand for healthy and natural products. The market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors that deal not only in acerola extract but also in varied business segments. Vendors compete on varieties of acerola products such as puree, concentrated, dehydrated, or powdered forms.

