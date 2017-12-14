United States Tissue Heart Valves Market Report 2017-2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vast majority of commercially available tissue valves are xenograft valves derived from animals. Usually, the valves are porcine, meaning from a pig, or bovine, meaning from a cow. The porcine heart is most similar to the human heart and therefore represents the best anatomical fit for replacement.

The tissue of the pericardial sac is particularly well suited for a valve leaflet due to its extremely durable physical properties. Before implantation, the tissue undergoes multiple chemical treatments to make it suitable for replacement in the human heart. The tissue is sterilized so that the biological markers are removed, thereby eliminating a response from the host's immune system.

The primary advantage of tissue over mechanical valves is that tissue valves are much more biocompatible and thus a patient who receives a tissue valve does not require life-long anti-coagulation therapy. However, a disadvantage of tissue valves is that they are not as durable and typically last between 15 and 20 years before requiring replacement. Nevertheless, advances in polymer coatings have made tissue valves more durable than ever before. Furthermore, several aortic tissue valve replacement devices under development that are currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. or awaiting FDA approval may be implanted percutaneously.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Tissue Heart Valve Market



Market Overview

Tissue Heart Valve Market By Device Type

Tissue Heart Valve Market By Tissue Type

Market Analysis And Forecast

Total Tissue Heart Valve Market

Total Tissue Heart Valve Market By Device Type

Total Tissue Heart Valve Market By Tissue

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

