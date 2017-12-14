United States Tissue Heart Valves Market Report 2017-2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The vast majority of commercially available tissue valves are xenograft valves derived from animals. Usually, the valves are porcine, meaning from a pig, or bovine, meaning from a cow. The porcine heart is most similar to the human heart and therefore represents the best anatomical fit for replacement.
The tissue of the pericardial sac is particularly well suited for a valve leaflet due to its extremely durable physical properties. Before implantation, the tissue undergoes multiple chemical treatments to make it suitable for replacement in the human heart. The tissue is sterilized so that the biological markers are removed, thereby eliminating a response from the host's immune system.
The primary advantage of tissue over mechanical valves is that tissue valves are much more biocompatible and thus a patient who receives a tissue valve does not require life-long anti-coagulation therapy. However, a disadvantage of tissue valves is that they are not as durable and typically last between 15 and 20 years before requiring replacement. Nevertheless, advances in polymer coatings have made tissue valves more durable than ever before. Furthermore, several aortic tissue valve replacement devices under development that are currently undergoing clinical trials in the U.S. or awaiting FDA approval may be implanted percutaneously.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Tissue Heart Valve Market
- Market Overview
- Tissue Heart Valve Market By Device Type
- Tissue Heart Valve Market By Tissue Type
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Total Tissue Heart Valve Market
- Total Tissue Heart Valve Market By Device Type
- Total Tissue Heart Valve Market By Tissue
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
