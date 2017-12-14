Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kenneth A. Johnson has been named the agency's Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Johnson has served as Acting COO since February 2017.

In his role as COO, Mr. Johnson oversees the SEC's operational and administrative functions, including the agency's Office of Human Resources; Office of Acquisitions; Office of Information Technology; Office of Strategic Initiatives; Office of Financial Management; and Office of Support Operations, which includes the agency's Freedom of Information Act, Records Management, and Facilities Management functions.

"Ken has done a terrific job leading the SEC's critical operational functions, which allow the agency to advance the long-term interests of investors," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Since I joined the Commission, I have had the opportunity to observe firsthand the mutual respect evident between Ken and staff across the agency. I am confident that Ken, supported by his dedicated team in the COO's office, will achieve continuous improvements in SEC operations and maintain a strong control environment."

Mr. Johnson added, "I am deeply thankful to Chairman Clayton for the opportunity to serve as COO, and to lead the dedicated professionals that provide operational support for everything the agency undertakes. Together, we will continue to advance initiatives that enable the SEC to be as effective as possible in looking out for investors across the country."

Mr. Johnson previously served as Chief Financial Officer since 2010, where he focused on improving the agency's financial controls and budget management. He first joined the SEC in 2003, in the role of Management Analyst and then Chief Management Analyst within the former Office of the Executive Director. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Johnson served as an analyst for the Congressional Budget Office.

Mr. Johnson earned his Masters in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and his B.A. from Stanford University.