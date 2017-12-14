The latest market research report by Technavio on the global aniline marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global aniline market by application (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and others), by end-use (insulation, rubber processing chemicals, consumer goods, transportation, packaging, and agriculture), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global aniline market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Increase in the demand for aniline to produce MDI: a major market driver

In 2016, the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate segment dominated the market by occupying around 79% share

APAC dominated the global aniline market with around 55% share in 2016

BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Sumitomo Chemical are the leading players in the market

Increase in the demand for aniline to produce MDI is one of the major factors driving the global aniline market. The MDI segment is a major application segment in the global aniline market. MDI is generally used as an intermediate to manufacture rigid and flexible polyurethane (PU) foams, coatings, elastomers, adhesives, and sealants. Rigid PU foams are used in the construction, transportation, and furniture industries. The global MDI market is driven by factors such as green initiatives, sustainability, and the effort to lower emissions of CO2. MDI produced from aniline is used in applications such as insulation, furnishings, packaging, consumer goods, automotive interiors, and upholstery. Aniline is also used for automotive production, construction, and original equipment manufacturing (OEM).

APAC: largest aniline market

The aniline market in APAC is predicted to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is because of the growth in the automotive and construction industries. The major aniline companies are expanding their production capacities in developing countries to improve the demand-supply gap in the region. Additionally, the growing use of rubber in the region is also expected to increase the demand for aniline during the forecast period. Aniline is used for manufacturing rubber processing chemicals such as anti-degradants, accelerators, stabilizers, and vulcanizing agents.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for research onspecialty chemicals, "The increase in the production of electrical and electronics in Korea, Taiwan, and China will drive the aniline market in APAC during the forecast period. In the electrical and electronics segment, aniline is used to manufacture insulation materials. Furthermore, the growing demand for food and pharmaceuticals in APAC will also foster the growth in the aniline market."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global aniline market is a fragmented market. The market is dominated by several global players such as BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Sumitomo Chemical. These players have manufacturing facilities located around the world and have operational capacities through strategic partnerships. The fluctuating crude oil prices are expected to have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Most of the vendors in the market deal with a very broad product portfolio and tend to provide end-consumers with a complete range of solutions.

