Global Muconic Acid Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Nylon Fibers Driving the Market

The global muconic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global muconic acid market for 2017-2021. The major industrial application of adipic acid and HDMA is in manufacturing nylon 66. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is preference for bio-based muconic acid. The improved performance properties and stringent regulations on the emissions of carbon dioxide have encouraged the manufacturers to invest in bio-based technology to produce bio-muonic acid and its derivatives. The conversion of chemicals from biomass using electrocatalysis has evolved as a competitive alternative to conventional heterogeneous catalysis.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for nylon fibers. Muconic acid and its derivatives are used to produce high-molecular-weight polymers such as nylon. Nylon is extensively used in various applications due to their strength and property to increase the lifetime of the product. In addition, nylon fiber is resistant to abrasion and provides supple tactile feeling. Thus, their use is growing in the carpets, textiles, and automobile industries. This is also creating demand for muconic acid and its derivatives. The demand for nylon fibers in the carpets and textiles industry is quite high. In the textile industry, nylon fibers are used for their easy to dye-ability. The consumption of nylon fibers in home furnishing is also growing.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of substitutes. The presence of synthetic and bio-based substitutes of muconic acid, such as sebacic acid, bio-based succinic acid, cyclohexane, and butadiene, is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth in the global muconic acid market. Bio-based sebacic acid is produced from castor oil. Bio-based sebacic acid is in demand in the textiles industry. In addition, synthetic sebacic acid and bio-based sebacic acid are widely used in lubricants. The demand for sebacic acid in the lubricants industry is due to its improved property. It is used as a corrosion inhibitor.

Key vendors

Amyris

Merck

Myriant

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

TCI Chemicals

Toronto Research Chemicals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Use



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



