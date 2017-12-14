The global aromatherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006298/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aromatherapy market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global aromatherapy market by product that includes consumables and equipment. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: increasing use of aromatherapy at home

There is an increase in the demand for aromatherapy products for use in homes. The main areas of application of aromatherapy at home include relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief. The reasons for the high demand for aromatherapy at home are privacy, convenience, and cost factors. For instance, deriving the benefits of aromatherapy from the comfort of our homes is an advantage this segment provides. In terms of the cost factor, a spa visit is costlier than purchasing essential oils and using at home where one can avoid paying charges for different services in SPA. Apart from this, the easy availability of consumables and diffusers at retail stores or online is further increasing the demand.

According to Tasneem Ali, a lead analyst at Technavio forhealth and wellness research, "Some of the commonly used essential oils for aromatherapy at home include lavender that is used to relax and sleep better. It also soothes pains and speeds healing. Eucalyptus is used to clean and freshen the air and disinfect surfaces. Lemon is used as a mood enhancer. Therefore, with the increase in awareness about the use of aromatherapy for solving routine issues or problems, their demand for home usage is on the rise."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing disposable income

Increased level of urbanization, particularly in developing nations such as the US, the UK, and Germany has led to an increase in per capita disposable income among the population. The wellness market is influenced by urbanization and widespread penetration of aromatherapy in the cosmetic industry. The number of consumers with high disposable income is high in urban areas compared with rural areas. This had led to the migration of people to urban areas, thereby boosting the market. China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico are witnessing rapid growth in urbanization. The awareness about beauty benefits of essential oils has increased. The cosmetic and personal care industry is undergoing massive changes in terms of product offerings with organic ingredients that may have a direct impact on the aromatherapy market.

Market challenge: presence of counterfeit products

There has been an increase in counterfeit products across the world. Several manufacturers, as a part of their cost-cutting strategy, use substandard ingredients to offer products at low prices. The sale of adulterated products is on the rise, especially in case of lavender oils. Lavender and lavandin oil are two chemically different products. Lavender oil is adulterated with synthetics and lavandin, a hybrid variety, is sold as lavender oil.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the vendors in the market

artnaturals

doTERRA

Edens Garden

Rocky Mountain Oils

Young Living Essential Oils

The global aromatherapy market is highly fragmented with several companies competing to gain their prominence. The competitive landscape of the market focusses mostly on the distribution channels used by the different vendors. The high growth potential and rapid adoption of essential oils at home and workplace are attracting various investors.

Get a sample copy of the global aromatherapy market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing health and wellness research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214006298/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com