Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Bullman Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BUL) (the "Company") announces that all matters presented to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were approved, including the appointment of Yingting (Tony) Guo, P.Geo, MMSA, as a director of the Company, taking the place of Garnet Dawson who did not stand for re-election at the AGM.

Mr. Guo is a Professional Geoscientist and QP member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, who has over 29 years mineral resource exploration and mining industry working and management experience in Asia, North America and Africa. He has worked for a number of mining and exploration companies and has substantial experience with mineral exploration programs, management and QAQC procedures.

The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Dawson for his service on the Board since 2010.

For clarification, the officers and directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:

Peter Yue, CEO, President and Director

Richard Barnett, CFO

Michael Woods, Secretary

Tore Birkeland, Chairman and Director

Ouyang Yong, Director

Yingting (Tony) Guo, Director

