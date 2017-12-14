sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,502 Euro		-1,31
-4,12 %
WKN: A14ZR0 ISIN: GB00BWFY5505 Ticker-Symbol: NHL 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00
31,12
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUGO GAMES A/S
HUGO GAMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUGO GAMES A/S0,59+5,17 %
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC30,502-4,12 %