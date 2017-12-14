Javelin using Beacon Apps to monitor VAR and XVA across their entire trade population and the Beacon Standard developer platform to expand and customize their trading strategies and analytics.

Javelin Global Commodities, winner of the 2017 Energy Risk Award for Coal house of the year and Beacon Platform Inc, winner of the 2017 Risk Award Fintech start-up of the year, have teamed up to provide best-in-class trading analytics for Javelin and expand Beacon's product reach into physical bulk commodities.

Paul Oakley, Head of Software Development at Javelin, explains: "Beacon provides sophisticated analytics for VAR and XVA out-of-the-box. But it's really how those analytics are integrated, supported and deployed within the Beacon cloud platform that adds real value to our business. The Beacon cloud platform gives our developers all the tools they need to integrate Beacon's analytics with data from our existing CTRM system. The transparent source code and comprehensive technical documentation enables our desk quants to customize analytics for Javelin and create enterprise IP. And the seamless integration with the Beacon Core cloud infrastructure services makes it easy to deploy analytics to our business end-users."

Peter Bradley, Javelin CEO, adds: "We appreciate how collaboratively Beacon works with its clients and value the open nature of the Beacon platform, which enables our internal developers to focus on creating value for the business by responding to commercial requirements in real-time. In choosing Beacon, we were particularly impressed with how efficiently the Beacon and Javelin developer teams collaborated to integrate our existing CTRM system with Beacon. Just one week after the start of our pilot project, we were able to run VaR on our financial trading portfolio in Beacon."

"We are excited to partner with Javelin to enhance Beacon's offering in the physical bulk commodities trading space,"says Kirat Singh, Beacon Platform, Inc.'s CEO. "As the leading global coal trader, Javelin has the in-house expertise to develop sophisticated proprietary analytics on top of the Beacon Standard platform. With the help of Beacon's extendible, open architecture products, we are looking forward to helping Javelin realize their ambition to expand beyond the physical coal space," he adds.

About Beacon Platform, Inc. Beacon is a financial technology company that delivers a cloud-based, end-to-end development and production platform. With Beacon's open architecture, transparent source code, and automated infrastructure solutions, Beacon's clients can build in-house functionality on a platform that has been proven at some of the largest financial institutions in the world. Beacon gives financial and quantitative developers the tools they need to be as productive as they can be, so that they can focus on the business rather than plumbing and process. And for business users, Beacon delivers fully integrated applications for analytics, pricing, risk management, and much more. Beacon has offices in the United States, Germany, UK and Japan and won Risk Magazine's award for 2017 FinTech start-up of the year and the Risk.net Market Technology Award 2018 for "Pricing and analytics: structured products/cross asset".

About Javelin Global Commodities. Javelin was founded in 2015 as a joint venture between Murray Energy Corporation, one of the largest and lowest cost coal producers in the United States, Uniper (formerly E.ON SE), one of the largest investor owned power and gas companies in Europe, and a management team consisting of industry leading marketing, trading and operations professionals. Javelin was founded to help deliver new, innovative and customer-led solutions to buy and sell commodities globally. Javelin have won Energy Risk Awards "Coal house of the year" 2016 and 2017.

