The latest market research report by Technavio on the global motorcycle engine management systems (EMS) marketpredicts a CAGR of around 15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global motorcycle EMS market by end-user (commuter, mid-premium, and premium) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global motorcycle EMS market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles: a major market driver

In 2016, the commuter segment dominated the market by occupying almost 73% share

APAC dominated the global motorcycle EMS market with close to 92% share in 2016

Bosch, Continental, DENSO, and Delphi are the leading players in the market

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles is one of the major factors driving the global motorcycle EMS market. Companies offering more fuel efficiency sell the maximum number of motorcycles. For instance, the introduction of 2017 Glamour FI by Hero MotoCorp gained a lot of popularity as it was one of the few bikes in the 125-cc segment to offer electronic fuel injection (EFI). The use of EMS led to a reduction in emissions and an improvement in fuel efficiency. So, Technavio expects the motorcycles EMS market to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

APAC: largest global motorcycle EMS market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global motorcycle EMS market in APAC due to the region being the core market for motorcycles. Major OEMs are strategizing to offer top-notch products at competitive prices. Attractive demographics are attracting premium vendors to the region, for instance, BMW Motorrad recently opened showrooms across India.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "The increase in disposable income due to the positive economic growth has influenced the sales of motorcycles. In addition, stringent emission norms introduced by governments have had a major impact on both the EFI and EMS markets. Adoption of EFI systems leads to an increase in fuel efficiency and reduction in emissions, thereby, increasing the adoption of EMS."

Competitive vendor landscape

The motorcycle EMS market is concentrated with a few vendors capturing the major chunk of the market. In this market, technological innovation plays a major role in product differentiation. Vendors target the OEMs selling high-performance bikes because EMS significantly adds to the cost of the motorcycle, and the consumers in this segment consider the offerings of the motorcycle rather than its price. Bosch, Continental, DENSO, and Delphi are the leading players in the market.

