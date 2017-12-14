Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive and Zacks to Co-Host Blockchain Investors Evening on January 17, 2018

Snap Interactive & Zacks Proudly Present: Public Blockchain Companies: How to Play the High Growth Blockchain Thesis in the Stock Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on blockchain and other innovative technologies, today announced that it will co-host the Blockchain Investors Evening with Zacks Investment Research on January 17, 2018 from 5:00 - 8:00PM in New York City, New York.

The Blockchain Investors Evening will be an opportunity for blockchain investors to network with other investors and capital markets experts interested in the space and to speak directly to senior executives of publicly-listed companies embracing blockchain technology. The Blockchain Investors Evening will be highlighted by hosting speaker and panel moderator, Lou Kerner, a former Goldman Sachs equity analyst and a highly influential Crypto blogger, as well as a member of SNAP's Blockchain Advisory Board. Guest speakers drawn from public blockchain companies, analysts from Zacks and legal experts from Pryor Cashman LLP will be on hand to answer investor questions.

"We believe New York is one of the world's hubs of innovation in blockchain, as well the preeminent world financial center," said Alex Harrington, SNAP's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to bringing those two communities together, showcasing leaders of blockchain-focused public companies and discussing blockchain technology opportunities. We at SNAP are excited to co-host this event as an opportunity to tell our story to what we anticipate will be a large group of active investors."

The evening will be sponsored by Pryor Cashman LLP and PCG Advisory Group. The event will be held at the offices of Pryor Cashman LLP on the 40th floor of 7 Times Square in New York. Attendees will receive complimentary admission with registration. Tickets are limited and an RSVP is required.

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking applications building on blockchain and other innovative technologies. SNAP's product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and Backchannel, a secure video messaging app built on blockchain, due to launch in 2018. The company also offers FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. Snap has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming. For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

