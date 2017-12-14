

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.99 billion, or $0.70 per share. This was higher than $2.57 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $9.63 billion. This was up from $9.07 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.99 Bln. vs. $2.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $9.63 Bln vs. $9.07 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX